American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Issues Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Business Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AMBZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. American Business Bank has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $378.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.47.

American Business Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

