iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. 55,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,903. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

