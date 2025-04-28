Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. 21,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,516. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($12.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($17.50) by $5.25. Analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

See Also

