AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 52,160 shares.The stock last traded at $38.61 and had previously closed at $38.64.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

