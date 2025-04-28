Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Drops By 53.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MQT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,550. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

