Merus’ (MRUS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

