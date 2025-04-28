Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.48. Sabre shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 5,006,481 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Get Sabre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sabre by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,208,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 267,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 194,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.