Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ocean Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCEAW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 8,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,151. Ocean Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Ocean Biomedical
