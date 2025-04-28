Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 55.2%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

