Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.26. 895,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,253. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

