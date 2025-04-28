Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Expands By 153.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
