Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Update

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ OCS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oculis by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

