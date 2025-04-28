Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $226.05, but opened at $232.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries shares last traded at $229.60, with a volume of 96,859 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.11.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.