Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.6907 dividend. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
