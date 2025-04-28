Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $118.11. 138,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $131.87.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.6907 dividend. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Further Reading

