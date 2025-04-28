Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 160.0% in April

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

CTEC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 3,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,386. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

