Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Rises By 169.0%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $17.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $17.54.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
