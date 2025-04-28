Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Rises By 169.0%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $17.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

