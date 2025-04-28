Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Taryn L. Salmon Sells 1,652 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

