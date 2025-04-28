Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.