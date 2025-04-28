Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.