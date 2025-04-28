UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 193,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 415,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 263.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

