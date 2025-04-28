White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 13,469 shares.The stock last traded at $1,747.06 and had previously closed at $1,772.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,822.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

