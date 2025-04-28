iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,730,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,036,829 shares.The stock last traded at $118.50 and had previously closed at $118.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.66.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.