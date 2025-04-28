iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEIGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,730,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,036,829 shares.The stock last traded at $118.50 and had previously closed at $118.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.66.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

