Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 163.6% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wienerberger Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

