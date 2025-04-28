SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $46.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 44,191,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at $53,433,356.60. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,422.32. This represents a 36.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 over the last three months. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.