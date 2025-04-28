Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.48. 52,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
