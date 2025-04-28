The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$13,712.50 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.85, for a total value of C$13,712.50.

North West Stock Performance

TSE NWC traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$54.98. 20,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,440. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.74. The North West Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$55.93.

North West Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWC. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

