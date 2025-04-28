Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,434. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $30,737.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,613.61. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Dale acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,706.44. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $193,975. 19.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

