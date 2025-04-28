Short Interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Declines By 70.5%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Starbox Group Stock Down 7.5 %

STBX stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.03. 32,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. Starbox Group has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $492.80.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.