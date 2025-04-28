Short Interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Declines By 70.5%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Starbox Group Stock Down 7.5 %
STBX stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.03. 32,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. Starbox Group has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $492.80.
Starbox Group Company Profile
