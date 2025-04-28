Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

SVII traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

