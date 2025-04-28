Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 468.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
