Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 468.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Artelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 20,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,619. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

