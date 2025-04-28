Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.71. 11,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

