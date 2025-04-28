Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $642,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $682,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,868,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow stock opened at $946.08 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.68 and a 200-day moving average of $967.87.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

