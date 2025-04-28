Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $34.03. 1,236,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,199. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. This trade represents a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,137,010. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

