California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,960,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,613,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $192.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average of $196.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

