Betterment LLC Buys 7,762 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

