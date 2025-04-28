Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching – April 27th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,957,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,290,487. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $531.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.45. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $396.35 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,635,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,394. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.24.

