Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $365.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.