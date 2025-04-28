CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $513.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $438.00 to $513.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.25.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.21. 36,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. CACI International has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

