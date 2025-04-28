Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,096,431 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,476,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

