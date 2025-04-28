Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $12.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

SLRC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,072. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $863.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

