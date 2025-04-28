Evercore ISI Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $298.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.39.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.31. The stock had a trading volume of 554,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.21. Saia has a 1 year low of $229.21 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

