Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFINP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

