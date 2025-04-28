Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 302,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

