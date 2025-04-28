Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 323,920 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Solventum worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Solventum by 196.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Solventum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.
Solventum Stock Down 2.1 %
SOLV opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
