Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 323,920 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Solventum worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Solventum by 196.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Solventum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Solventum Stock Down 2.1 %

SOLV opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

