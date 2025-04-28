Insider Buying: PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE) Insider Buys £19,336.79 in Stock

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Emmitt purchased 1,933,679 shares of PowerHouse Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £19,336.79 ($25,717.24).

PHE stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.63. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.25 ($0.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

