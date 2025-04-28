Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

RMBS stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,300 shares of company stock worth $6,745,221. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rambus by 18.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

