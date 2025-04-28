CoStar Group (CSGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $729.58 million for the quarter. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.63 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

