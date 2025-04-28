Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $146,552,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $22,564,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,750,000 after purchasing an additional 384,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,114,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
