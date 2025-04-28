Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGII. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Digi International from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Digi International has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

