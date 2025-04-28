Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

