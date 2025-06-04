iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IWO stock opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

